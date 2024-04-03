Washtenaw County Road Commission to talk about resurfacing plans

The Washtenaw County Road Commission is holding a virtual meeting Thursday morning to talk about some upcoming road resurfacing projects.

During the meeting, road officials will discuss what roads are slated for resurfacing in the coming months. There will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer period.

Project Manager Mike Bernbeck says funding for the resurfacing program comes from the county road millage.

“It was a four-year program, and this is our last year for this funding. There is also, in 2024, we will have another four-year millage program set for residents to vote on as well.”

Bernbeck says it’s also a good time to remind motorists to be cautious when approaching road construction zones.

“Be respectful of the workers and, more importantly, the flaggers that they encounter, traffic control people. We need to keep the safe zone. They are the eyes and ears to keep the workers safe, as well as the traveling public. So, we just ask for patience.”

The virtual meeting will begin Thursday at 11 AM.

