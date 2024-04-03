© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washtenaw County Road Commission to talk about resurfacing plans

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 3, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT
Washtenaw County Road Commission
/
wcroads.org

The Washtenaw County Road Commission is holding a virtual meeting Thursday morning to talk about some upcoming road resurfacing projects.

During the meeting, road officials will discuss what roads are slated for resurfacing in the coming months. There will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer period.

Project Manager Mike Bernbeck says funding for the resurfacing program comes from the county road millage.

“It was a four-year program, and this is our last year for this funding. There is also, in 2024, we will have another four-year millage program set for residents to vote on as well.”

Bernbeck says it’s also a good time to remind motorists to be cautious when approaching road construction zones.

“Be respectful of the workers and, more importantly, the flaggers that they encounter, traffic control people. We need to keep the safe zone. They are the eyes and ears to keep the workers safe, as well as the traveling public. So, we just ask for patience.”

The virtual meeting will begin Thursday at 11 AM.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Road Commissionroad constructionmillageroads
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content