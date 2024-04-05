53rd annual Hash Bash aims to fundraise for marijuana expungement efforts

Marijuana enthusiasts will gather in Ann Arbor this weekend for the 53rd annual Hash Bash. This year, organizers have continued to focus on fundraising for expungement for criminal offenses.

Although marijuana is legal in Michigan, many still have possession-related charges on record.

Jamie Lowell is the event coordinator for Hash Bash. He says expunging criminal convictions is key to correcting the injustices marijuana prohibition presented.

“Certainly, now that there’s an opportunity now to reclaim some of the justice that was denied to many people over the years, that is a very good project, and it’s been helping a lot of people ever since.”



Lowell says the celebration has doubled its fundraising efforts since last year and hopes to raise $60,000 to help people pay the roughly $1,300 it costs to get a criminal record expunged.

The celebration will also act as a tribute to late activist John Sinclair, who passed away this week at the age of 82.

Hash Bash celebrations will kick off noon on Saturday on the Diag at the University of Michigan.

