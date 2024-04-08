Ann Arbor Public Schools Superintendent clarifies plans for district's next budget

The Ann Arbor school district says it wants to clear up some confusion regarding its budget problems.

Superintendent Jazz Parks sent out a message late Friday afternoon to clarify that there are two separate plans being considered: the corrective plan required by the state due on April 15th and the district’s own comprehensive budget plan. She says it’s the comprehensive plan that will contain the specific reductions and cost-cutting measures.

Parks wrote that the state plan expresses the district’s commitment to the cuts in general terms that will achieve the mandated 5% fund balance.

The school board will be holding its regular meeting this Thursday, April 11th at 7 PM. A virtual town hall meeting is scheduled for next Monday, April 15th at 6:30 PM where another update will be presented.

That will be followed by a community meeting for the general public on Tuesday, April 16 at Huron High School, with meetings for AAPS staff and secondary staff on Wednesday, April 17th at Pioneer. It concludes with another community meeting at Skyline High School Thursday, April 18th.

