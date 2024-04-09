Shelter Association of Washtenaw County continues search for daytime shelter locations

As spring approaches, the Ypsilanti Freighthouse is no longer operating as a daytime warming shelter. The Freighthouse has functioned as a winter warming shelter since November.

Dan Kelly is the executive director of the Shelter Association of Washtenaw County. He says the association is hoping to provide additional daytime shelter options for the spring and summer in Ypsilanti, but their principal focus is establishing shelter locations for the winter months.

“See if we can continue to look for sites that have more access to basic need services, on the east side especially. Ideally, we want to have two-day shelters through the winter."

Kelly says that as the association works to establish local partnerships with businesses and congregations for next winter, they also want to educate the community on the issue of homelessness in Washtenaw County.

“We’re trying to spread the word about need. Because I think there are gaps in Washtenaw County about understanding just how many of our fellow neighbors are experiencing homelessness each year, which can be as many as 3000 people.”

With the Freighthouse ending seasonal services, those experiencing homelessness will have to go to the Journey of Faith church or the Delonis Center in Ann Arbor for daytime services.

