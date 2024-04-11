© 2024 WEMU
Debbie Dingell, other lawmakers applaud Biden administration's new drinking water standards

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 11, 2024 at 4:46 AM EDT
Michigan lawmakers and environmental activists are cheering the news of the first national drinking water standards for PFAS chemicals.

The Biden Administration issued the new standards on Wednesday that are designed to protect communities from substances known as “forever chemicals.”

During a virtual press conference with other legislators, 6th District U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell said it’s a big day for Michigan and the rest of the country.

“Michigan has more contamination sites than most because we’re looking for them. We know what PFAS does, but the number of contamination sites that is growing nationwide should be alarming to all of us.”

Dingell has long been pushing bills to fight against PFAS and other harmful chemicals in drinking water and in the environment. She’s leading for the passage of several other PFAS-related acts, including bans from food storage containers and cosmetics.

