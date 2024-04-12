Democrat Morgan Foreman announces bid to represent Michigan's 33rd district in the state House

Morgan Foreman has entered the race to represent Michigan’s 33rd district in the state House of Representatives.

Prior to her campaign, Foreman was the constituent services director for Democratic Representative Felicia Brabec, whom she’d received an endorsement from. Foreman has also been endorsed by former Representative and current Washtenaw County Commissioner Yousef Rabhi.

Foreman says her three years of experience in Lansing has informed her campaign platform. Among her top priorities is providing more reliable options for utility services, especially following frequent DTE outages.

“We’ve all had some issues with utilities recently, and I want to try to get to the bottom of what we can do and protect the consumers, so that we have reliable utilities for all Michiganders.”

On the state level, Foreman hopes to prioritize access to voting and investment into K-12, following the time students spend away from the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They don’t feel adequately prepared for college right now or further endeavors because they had such a great learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic."

She will face Ann Arbor School Board trustee, Rima Mohammad, in the August 6th primary.

