Proposal for Ann Arbor's next general fund budget presented to City Council

Ann Arbor City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. presented his budget recommendations to the Council on Monday.

The nearly $140 million general fund budget doesn’t reduce any services provided to Ann Arbor residents. It includes $500,000 for additional contract services for snow removal, including $100,000 for equipment to clear snow from bike lanes.

Dohoney says many of the budget proposals focus on public service, including a new Emergency Operation Center and firehouse.

“We’re very happy to be suggesting support for the EOC and a new fire station. We’ve got some things that need to come together for that to happen. We’re also making a major effort to improve customer service for the public, and, hopefully, Council will be supportive of those things.”

The City Council will hold a public hearing on the budget at its next meeting on May 6th and likely vote to finalize the budget on May 20th.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org