Final meeting to discuss Ann Arbor Public Schools budget shortfall to be held tonight

The Ann Arbor School District will hold the last of this week’s meetings tonight addressing its $25 million budget deficit.

Tonight’s meeting is being held at Skyline High School beginning at 6:30 and will have with officials explain how they got into the situation and what needs to be done in the next few weeks.

Superintendent Jazz Parks says tonight’s meeting will be much like Tuesday’s that was held at Huron High School.

“This is going to be the same format for our next meeting for the community. Presentation, then questions and answers, and then that table-top conversation around suggestions.”

Parks says all the comments and suggestions are being collected and will play a part in determining what budget reductions will be made to eliminate the deficit.

She says no final decisions will be made until all parties are heard from and possibly after the end of the school year.

