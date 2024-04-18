© 2024 WEMU
TheRide finalizes Washtenaw Express route start date

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Bowie
Published April 18, 2024 at 5:33 AM EDT
A new sidewalk and bus stop on Washtenaw Avenue.
Doug Coombe
/
Concentrate Media
A new sidewalk and bus stop on Washtenaw Avenue.

The Ann Arbor Area Transit Authority has finalized a new express route connecting Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor.

The 104 Washtenaw Express route aims to provide a one-way trip from the Ypsilanti Transit Center to the Blake Transit Center, and vice versa, in just 30 minutes. That’s 11 minutes shorter than any current transit option and just a little longer than driving the same route in a personal vehicle.

The limited stop express route will operate every 30 minutes. It’ll stop at the University of Michigan's Central Campus Transit Center, the Arborland Shopping Center, Fresh Thyme Market, and outside of EMU’s McKenny Hall.

AAATA officials say the added route should also relieve pressure on the number 4 route, the current bus connecting Washtenaw Ave.

When it launches, the express route will only be available on weekdays, catering towards student and professional commuters.

Service will start May 5th at 6 AM, departing from the Blake Transit Center.

Taylor Bowie
Taylor Bowie joined WEMU as a reporter in October 2023.
