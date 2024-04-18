Ypsilanti changes regulations on marijuana businesses in the city

The Ypsilanti City Council is making changes to its marijuana business regulations.

Ypsilanti has one the highest number of adult cannabis dispensaries per-capita in the state. The city is placing a 60-day freeze on any new ones until it finalizes the changes.

One sets the number of recreation retail establishments at 13, which is current number that drops to ten if any lose their license.

Several residents and some on Council, like Evan Sweet, say they’re concerned about the city’s future and if there is a proliferation of marijuana locations.

“So, for putting all our eggs in one basket, we’ve seen what the automotive industry has done to this part of the state too when come and gone. Not that’s in the scope of that here, but are we pursuing one entity or one form of business in the city more heavily than others?”



The amendment to eventually lower the number of retail to 10 passed the Council on a 4-3 vote. Others pointed to the additional city revenue the establishments can bring in as a benefit to Ypsilanti’s tax dollars and the marketplace should decide how many Ypsilanti has.

