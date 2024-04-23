Number of reported Lyme disease cases skyrockets in Washtenaw County

Washtenaw County Health officials are warning residents of a sharp hike in Lyme disease originating locally.

In 2020, there were five Lyme disease cases connected to tick bites that occurred in Washtenaw County in 2023. That number jumped to 133.

County Epidemiology Program Manager Laura Bauman says pre-pandemic levels were also usually in the single digits. She says it was only in 2016 that the first cases of Lyme disease were reported originating in Washtenaw.

“We’ve been seeing an increase in people recording the type of ticks that transmit Lyme disease. And then, as people have been spending more time outside, but we’ve also been having warmer winters. That enables the ticks to go over winter better, unfortunately.”



Bauman says the best idea is to always check for ticks when you go out walking on trails and other locations. She says you can pull any bugs off your body or your pets.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org