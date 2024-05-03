AAATA expanding rapid service between Ann Arbor and Ypsi while state lawmakers look to expand transportation funding

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority will launch an express route connecting Ypsilanti and Ann Arbor next week. The 104 Washtenaw Express service will begin Monday, May 5th.

Democratic state Representative Jason Morgan of Ann Arbor is the co-chair of the bipartisan Public Transportation Caucus in the Michigan Legislature. Morgan says continuing state funding for public transit efforts were among his top priorities for Michigan’s Transportation Budget, which recently passed through the House Appropriations Committee.

“The big things that impacts Washtenaw County—the number one issue—is certainly the bus operating funding. This is something that the state puts in as a match for us at the local level for our transit agencies.”

Morgan says the matching funding will help maintain and expand public bus routes and build out public transportation infrastructure like bus shelters, stations, and vehicles.

In addition, the funding could provide more opportunities for express services throughout the state. The new 104 route will connect Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti, and vice versa, in 30 minutes, every 30 minutes. The express route will be 11 minutes shorter than current public transportation options.

“Michigan, as a whole, is always a little more challenging than denser parts of the county. But I think we do a really good job with what we have, and we’re working to improve and expand options to people to get places quicker via public transportation.”

The transportation budget must pass through the state House and Senate.

