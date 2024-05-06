Washtenaw County Health officials encourage residents to trap bats found inside for testing

Health officials with the county are encouraging residents to trap bats found inside, so the county can test them for rabies and identify exposure risk. That’s after the county identified its first rabid bat since 2022.

Beth Ann Hamilton is a communications coordinator with the Washtenaw County Health Department. She says the Health Department can assist residents with trapping bats and help address exposure on a case-by-case basis.

“Because if we do identity that there might be a risk for rabies, we need that bat for testing. So, it’s really important to not let it go. We can talk you through, if necessary, how to safely capture that bat and what the next steps should be."

Hamilton says that if someone is exposed to rabies, they need to seek treatment.

“If the animal is positive for rabies, and there was an exposure, thankfully, there are really great treatments, post-exposure vaccinations that people can get to prevent rabies from developing, which is very critical because rabies is almost always fatal if it’s not prevented.”

Hamilton also says residents should ensure their pets are up to date on rabies vaccines.

Those with questions and concerns about rabies in Washtenaw County can contact the Health Department.

