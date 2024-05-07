Sustainable energy initiative for Ann Arbor to be placed on November ballot

Ann Arbor voters will be asked in November if they want to create a local Sustained Energy Utility, or SEU.

The idea stems from a report presented to the City Council last year where a key recommendation was to purse an SEU as the city moves toward community-wide carbon neutrality by 2030. Consultants say an SEU would accelerate renewable energy in Ann Arbor.

While city officials see the SEU as a supplement to DTE, others would like to go further.

Ann Arbor for Public Power (A2P2) Executive Director Brian Geiringer says they hope it could be a steppingstone to replace the big utility.

“We would hope that it’s something that gains the trust of residents that can eventually become the sort of hyper-local branch of the full-scale municipal utility.”

Geiringer says they’re happy to see that funding for a Phase 2 study is included in the budget. He says they’re asking the City Council to give A2P2 a seat at the table when defining the scope of the study.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org