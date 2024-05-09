Washtenaw County residents can discuss equity issues at new 'Lunch and Learn' sessions

Washtenaw County’s Racial Equity Office is holding a series of Lunch and Learn programs that will run through the rest of the year.

The workshops will take place each month at the Learning Resource Center and will focus on topics regarding diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. The goal is to foster understanding and build bridges in the community while promoting inclusivity.

County Public Information Officer Crystal Campbell says the goal is more public education.

“A lot of the work of our equity office has been internal up to this point, and it’s just really exciting to have the opportunity to kind of share the basis for a lot of the work that we’re doing here.”

The first Lunch and Learn scheduled for Friday has already reached capacity but the will be more in the coming months. The sessions are free, and Campbell says they hope to be able to provide the lunch at all of them.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org