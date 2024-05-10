University of Michigan to offer free summer lectures at the Biological Station

The University of Michigan is offering free lectures at their Biological Station in Northern Michigan this summer.

The lectures will be held every Wednesday and will include environmental journalists, researchers, and authors. The lectures and the station's hiking trails across Douglas Lake are open to the public and free to attend.

Aimee Classen is the director of the Biological Station and a professor at the University of Michigan. She says the lecture series at the station will extend the University's community reach across the state.

“We play a really important role in Michigan in being able to inform decisions, so we can help people inform decisions about the forests and the lakes and the streams in Michigan itself. But we can also take that information and inform the globe about how climate change might be impacting ecosystems.”



Classen says since the station's conception over 100 years ago, students and staff have participated in climate change research utilized nationwide.

