Urban planning enthusiasts gather to discuss Ann Arbor's Comprehensive Plan

Housing activists and urban planners will present this evening and discuss Ann Arbor's Comprehensive Plan. The presentation titled “What should Ann Arbor be when it grows up?" will discuss reforming zoning policies and land use in Ann Arbor.

Kirk Westphal is the Director of Neighborhood Institute, the organization hosting the event.

“I think, in Ann Arbor, we have the opportunity to do something actually revolutionary and be a model for other communities in terms of how we embrace diversity and housing, moving away from the suburban direction so much of the country has gone in."



The organization hopes specific zoning reform in Ann Arbor’s Comprehensive Plan could make way for more affordable housing, and mixed-use neighborhoods. Westphal says many of the housing-related issues Ann Arbor residents experience stem from out-of-date zoning restrictions.

“It’s interesting to see the light bulbs go off when people learn that high rents are mostly results of very restrictive housing policies that have been in place for 60… 80-plus years.”

The presentation will be held today at 6:30 at the University of Michigan’s Taubman College “Commons”.

Advance registration is required, but the event is free to attend and open to the public.

