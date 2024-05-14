Café catering to underserved seniors opens in Manchester

Washtenaw County has opened a new senior café in Manchester, a years-long effort to help those in a long-underserved area.

The café began serving seniors in southwestern Washtenaw County two weeks ago at the Manchester United Methodist Church. The Senior Nutrition Program has been working to expand the senior cafés into Manchester for over a decade.

Washtenaw County Meals and Wheels and Senior Café specialist Marti Popyk says they are working to expand the program to provide socialization opportunities.

“It’s just the meals right now. There are some events that will happen at the church before and after the meal on somedays, and we will be working on getting wraparound events that will happen before and after. But right now, it’s just the meal.”



On the first day, the café was opened it served 18 meals in Manchester. As with the other nine cafes in Washtenaw County, anyone 60 or over can eat for free. Others are welcome to join at a cost of $5.50 per meal.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org