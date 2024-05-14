© 2024 WEMU

Café catering to underserved seniors opens in Manchester

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 14, 2024 at 5:47 AM EDT
Seniors fixing ice cream sundaes at a senior cafe.
Chelsea Seniors
/
chelseaseniors.org
Seniors fixing ice cream sundaes at a senior cafe.

Washtenaw County has opened a new senior café in Manchester, a years-long effort to help those in a long-underserved area.

The café began serving seniors in southwestern Washtenaw County two weeks ago at the Manchester United Methodist Church. The Senior Nutrition Program has been working to expand the senior cafés into Manchester for over a decade.

Washtenaw County Meals and Wheels and Senior Café specialist Marti Popyk says they are working to expand the program to provide socialization opportunities.

“It’s just the meals right now. There are some events that will happen at the church before and after the meal on somedays, and we will be working on getting wraparound events that will happen before and after. But right now, it’s just the meal.”

On the first day, the café was opened it served 18 meals in Manchester. As with the other nine cafes in Washtenaw County, anyone 60 or over can eat for free. Others are welcome to join at a cost of $5.50 per meal.

WEMU News senior citizenswashtenaw countyManchesterMeals on Wheelscommunity outreach
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
