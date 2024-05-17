Washtenaw County residents want new and older homes to meet today's sustainability and air quality standards

The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners is being asked to throw its support behind a major initiative to build and renovate healthy housing in Michigan.

Resilient Homes Michigan is a coalition seeking to address indoor air quality.

The Michigan Healthy Homes Proposal calls for investing about $1.65 billion in federal and state funds to modernize housing in the state.

Affordable, healthy homes spokesperson Linda Edwards-Brown says 40% of homes in Michigan were built prior to 1960 and need to be modernized.

“These structures urgently need energy-efficient upgrades and remediation of toxins to align with modern sustainability standards.”



The coalition is asking county commissioners to show support for the Healthy Homes Proposal and to prioritize housing in the county budget. Commission Chair Justin Hodge says he’ll introduce a resolution to do so.

