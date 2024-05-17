Ypsilanti City Council moving forward with budget process

The Ypsilanti City Council heard the first reading of the city’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year this week.

Council will consider the proposed budgets for the 2024/25 and 2025/26 fiscal years.

Andrew Hellenga is Ypsilanti’s City Manager. He says the city is looking to invest in programs and benefits that would help retain and attract employees to the city of Ypsilanti.

Hellenga says the budget also includes updates to city software, making payroll and permit payments easier to issue.

“Our revenues are a little bit higher this year because we are allocating more funding to support needed construction and updates to our facilities."

In regards to the Ypsilanti Police, Hellenga says the current budget focuses on funding both enforcement and engagement training.

“There’s not necessarily any funds going into more officers or more salaries for officers, but there will be additional funding set into their professional development line item.”



In the coming weeks, city council will hear from individual departments on their budget needs.

Per the city charter, the Ypsilanti City Council must adopt the budget prior to the 7th of June.

