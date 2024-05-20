A special announcement from Cinema Chat co-host Russ Collins all the way from Cannes!

Marquee Arts executive director Russ Collins is still at the Cannes Film Festival, but he took time to announce an extra-special screening coming to the Michigan Theater on Thursday, which should appeal to fans of the "Mad Max" film franchise!

Check out the video below!

Russ at Cannes.mp4

For more details, check out the Marquee Arts website.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org