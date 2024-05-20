Ann Arbor Board of Education to vote on layoffs and other budget cuts tonight

After getting to spend the weekend hearing from the public, the Ann Arbor School Board will vote tonight to accept budget cut recommendations from the administration that includes eliminating 94 teaching positions.

Since the School Board had already given Interim Superintendent Jazz Parks the authority to send out layoff notices, an actual vote by Board isn’t mandated but members deemed in necessary to show support and ownership of the decision.

How many teacher layoffs occur will depend on the number of veteran educators who accept the buyout package. That would be up to $25,000, depending on how many take the offer.

For those others who might lose their jobs, Board President Torchio Feaster says he wishes they could do more of them.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have the ability to give payouts to everyone, but we are glad to serve and give some payouts to some of our long-standing teachers who are considering retirement.”

The severance deal is available to teachers who have at least ten years of experience with the district, and they must make their intentions known by June 1st.

Tonight’s meeting begins at 7 PM at Pioneer High School.

