Ann Arbor City Council to vote on general fund budget tonight

The Ann Arbor City Council will consider the $140 million general fund budget proposal at this evening's meeting. The proposed 2025 fiscal year budget maintains all existing city services for residents.

Milton Dohoney Jr. is Ann Arbor’s City Administrator. He says the budget proposal allocates $1 million to fund a study on the practicality of developing city-owned power.

“This will provide information that the city will need in order to evaluate whether we should be thinking about developing our own utility or not."

Dohoney says the overarching goal of the budget is to provide better customer service to residents. That includes snow removal operations and improvements to city infrastructure. It also means further compensation studies for city employees.

“We do have additional funding to ensure we do a compensation study to make sure we’re providing the appropriate levels of pay for the men and women who work for us.”

The Ann Arbor City Council will meet tonight at 7 PM at City Hall.

