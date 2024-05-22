Ann Arbor's marijuana tax will go towards funding social programs

When the Ann Arbor City Council approved its budget Monday night, it added some new spending items to be paid for through the marijuana excise tax.

Ann Arbor is receiving over $1.5 million from the marijuana tax through the state, and the Council is putting it into social programs. $250,000 will be going to the city’s eviction prevention program.

5th Ward councilmember Jenn Cornell introduced the budget amendment. She says, last year, the program helped nearly 300 families remain in their homes.

“The folks who were overwhelmingly helped by this are disabled neighbors, women and people of color. What really struck me was that 63% of the recipients of this service have children.”

Cornell’s amendment, which passed unanimously, includes another $250,000 for youth services. Councilmembers say one matter they often hear from constituents about is the need for more services for low-income youth in Ann Arbor.

