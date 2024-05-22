TheRide considers community input on Ypsilanti Transit Center reconstruction

Today is the last day to submit commentary on the Ypsilanti Transit Center reconstruction plan. The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, also known as TheRide, is seeking public feedback on three potential reconstruction plans for the Ypsilanti Transit Center.

Gretchen Johnson is a Project Manager for TheRide. She says TheRide has been interested in improving the center since 2018, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted the project.

Now, TheRide is seeking feedback on three concepts, all of which would update the current site of the transit center at 220 Pearl St. between N. Adams St. and N. Washington St. in downtown Ypsilanti.

“We’re spending kind of the rest of 2024 refining that concept and moving both into the initial phases of the design, schematic design it’s called, and also really looking at doing the environmental documentation process."

Expanding space for buses and pedestrians and providing more indoor or enclosed seating are among the priorities of the reconstruction. All of the concepts would roughly triple the size of the transit center.

“Taking 2025/2026 to really move into that final design and construction bidding and start construction in 2026. So, ideally open in 2027,”

Johnson says there will likely be another public engagement period once the environmental impact review is released.

