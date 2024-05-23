© 2024 WEMU
Ann Arbor investing in making city parks ADA compliant

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 23, 2024 at 5:56 AM EDT
Gallup Park Fast Shelter
City of Ann Arbor
/
a2gov.org
Gallup Park Fast Shelter

The City of Ann Arbor has adopted an extensive plan to make city parks more disabled friendly.

The Americans with Disabilities Act Transition plan sets a framework for Ann Arbor to provide better access to programs, services and activities to people with disabilities. By removing physical barriers, more people will be able to enjoy what the city’s Parks and Recreation Department provides.

Development of the plan began about two years ago with site assessments completed last November. The City Council this week approved the proposal.

Third Ward Councilman Travis Radina says he’s very pleased to see the plan in place.

“Unfortunately, this work is not free. And so, it does include a commitment to funding over the next 30 years, and given the already limited fiscal resources within parks, staff are already working on a financing strategy for the plan that will likely include federal and state resources, philanthropic dollars, public-private partnerships, and other ideas.”

The plan includes appointing a full-time ADA coordinator to implement the plan and a system to track its progress.

