UM students rally, demand Washtenaw County Prosecutor drop charges against pro-Palestine protesters

University of Michigan students gathered outside the Washtenaw County Courthouse yesterday demanding county prosecutor Eli Savit drop charges against student protesters. That’s after pro-Palestine encampment was removed earlier this week.

On the 30th day of protesting, the University of Michigan Police Department removed the pro-Palestine encampment in the Diag. Four arrests were made when police cleared the encampment Tuesday morning. Those arrested were released later that day.

Now, the protesters say they’ll continue protest efforts until the individuals arrested charges are dropped.

They rallied outside the Washtenaw County Courthouse in support of those arrested and to reaffirm their divestment demand brought to the University regents.

