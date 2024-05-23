© 2024 WEMU
UM students rally, demand Washtenaw County Prosecutor drop charges against pro-Palestine protesters

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Bowie
Published May 23, 2024 at 6:23 AM EDT
Protesters outside the Washtenaw County Courthouse
1 of 3  — protest1.jpg
Protesters outside the Washtenaw County Courthouse
Taylor Bowie / 89.1 WEMU
Protesters marched in the streets surrounding the courthouse.
2 of 3  — protest2.jpg
Protesters marched in the streets surrounding the courthouse.
Taylor Bowie / 89.1 WEMU
Patrons of downtown businesses film protesters.
3 of 3  — protest3.jpg
Patrons of downtown businesses film protesters.
Taylor Bowie / 89.1 WEMU

University of Michigan students gathered outside the Washtenaw County Courthouse yesterday demanding county prosecutor Eli Savit drop charges against student protesters. That’s after pro-Palestine encampment was removed earlier this week.

On the 30th day of protesting, the University of Michigan Police Department removed the pro-Palestine encampment in the Diag. Four arrests were made when police cleared the encampment Tuesday morning. Those arrested were released later that day.

Now, the protesters say they’ll continue protest efforts until the individuals arrested charges are dropped.

They rallied outside the Washtenaw County Courthouse in support of those arrested and to reaffirm their divestment demand brought to the University regents.

