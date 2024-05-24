© 2024 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

20-year extension of Ann Arbor parks millage to be decided in November

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 24, 2024 at 5:47 AM EDT
Ann Arbor Parks
City of Ann Arbor
/
a2gov.org
Ann Arbor Parks

The Ann Arbor Capital Improvements and Parks Millage is up for renewal this fall, and the city plans to ask voters for a longer commitment.

When voters are asked to renew in November, they’ll be asked to extend the millage to 20 years instead of the current six. It will remain at 1.1 mills and, if approved, is expected to raise about $8.5 million the first year.

Ann Arbor Parks Manager Josh Landefeld says the longer time will provide a security for base operations.

“It gives us the security that the NAP (Natural Area Preservation) program can grow as necessary to meet the needs of what’s coming—that we can do the park operations that are necessary.”

60-80% of the millage goes to general maintenance with the rest to capital improvements.

The Parks Advisory Commission has given its approval to the extended millage. It will go before the City Council for a vote June 3rd.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor ParksAnn Arbor Parks and RecreationAnn Arbor City CouncilJosh Landefeldmillagenovember ballot2024 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
Related Content