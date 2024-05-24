20-year extension of Ann Arbor parks millage to be decided in November

The Ann Arbor Capital Improvements and Parks Millage is up for renewal this fall, and the city plans to ask voters for a longer commitment.

When voters are asked to renew in November, they’ll be asked to extend the millage to 20 years instead of the current six. It will remain at 1.1 mills and, if approved, is expected to raise about $8.5 million the first year.

Ann Arbor Parks Manager Josh Landefeld says the longer time will provide a security for base operations.

“It gives us the security that the NAP (Natural Area Preservation) program can grow as necessary to meet the needs of what’s coming—that we can do the park operations that are necessary.”

60-80% of the millage goes to general maintenance with the rest to capital improvements.

The Parks Advisory Commission has given its approval to the extended millage. It will go before the City Council for a vote June 3rd.

