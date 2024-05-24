Ann Arbor will celebrate its 200th birthday this weekend

Saturday, May 25th, marks the city of Ann Arbor’s 200th birthday. Throughout 2024, Ann Arbor has hosted Bicentennial-centered activities and celebrations.

Milton Dohoney Jr. is Ann Arbor’s city administrator. He says the events aim to both educate residents on Ann Arbor's history and provide an opportunity to bring community members together.

“May 25th is the city’s actual birthday, and there are some activities planned for that day. There will be a 'Bike-A-Palooza' that the Downtown Development Authority is doing on that day.”



Also on Saturday's agenda: A celebration picnic, a collaborative paper quilt project, and city soccer game. Dohoney says the city is hosting a variety of events catering to different age groups, in hopes of bringing together community members.

“We’re trying to provide things that focus on the study of history, on educational things, on cultural things, on giving us an opportunity to socialize together and celebrate the fact that we’re a single community.”

The city will also continue its fundraising efforts for Elk Lodge throughout the celebrations.

