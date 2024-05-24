Michigan football fans will be able to purchase alcohol at the Big House this season

The University of Michigan will sell alcohol at the Big House for the 2024 football season. The University of Michigan Regents voted to implement a Class C liquor license for the stadium, allowing the venue to sell beer, wine, and spirits for consumption.

Jordan Acker is a University of Michigan Regent. He supports the decision to sell alcohol at Michigan Stadium but abstained from voting on the item. He says he doesn’t oppose selling beer at the Big House but wants more clarity on where beer will be sourced from.

“If we’re going to move into the direction of selling beer—and we are—the beers that we sell at the Big House should be Michigan beers.”

Acker says he hopes the new policy can be an opportunity to showcase Michigan beers and pursue partnerships with local breweries.

“Either a permanent or rotating group of Michigan beers that are for sale at the Big House, and I think that, in a state like Michigan that has so many great local breweries, featuring the best of what we do, I think, is actually a big part of the Big House experience.”

Michigan fans will be able to purchase alcohol for the first time at the stadium on August 31st, the team's first home game against Fresno State.

