Dispute Resolution Center hosting 8th annual 'Unity Walk'

TheDispute Resolution Center has been offering restorative justice and peer-to-peer counseling for over 40 years, and the organization is holding an event next week to celebrate.

On Saturday, June 8th, the center is hosting its annual "Unity Walk" and program to draw attention to ways people can resolve disputes through non-violent means.

Executive Director Belinda Dulin says they help solve disputes by having the parties communicate.

“We work with employment disputes. We work with what we call civil disputes—things that might land in your small claims court. Small businesses use us a lot though their court cases. We work very closely with our courts here.”

The five-mile “Bridging US 23 Unity Walk” begins 10 AM Saturday at the United Way for Southeastern Michigan on Platt Road in Ann Arbor.

A shorter walk begins at Ypsilanti Community High School at 11:30. It all wraps up with a free celebration at Brown A.M.E. Church on Michigan Ave. around noon.

