MDOT unveils 'Safely Connecting Communities' alternatives for US-23 project

Following the decision not to widen US-23, the Michigan Department of Transportation shared alternative improvements they are seeking to make to the stretch roadway.

The "Safely Connecting Communities" alternatives project aims to relieve congestion and improve the safety on US-23 between I-94 and M-14.

Mike Davis Jr. is a senior region planner for MDOT. He says the department is considering improvements that could later incorporate additional public transportation options.

“And then, the major piece for the transit riders and for TheRide system is our improvements on the Washtenaw Ave. interchange. So, we have three alternatives that we’re looking at and are still being considered.”

Davis says as the department creates more specific plans to rebuild options for the Washtenaw Ave. interchange, MDOT will continue to gather community feedback on the project. The department is also considering expanding the shoulder on some areas of US-23 to create potential bus lanes.

“Expanded shoulders on US-23 that would allow buses to use the shoulder in what is called a 'bus-on-shoulder-operation' under peak period conjunction. That’s something that would still need to be worked out with TheRide, and there’d need to be some legislative changes to allow that to happen.”

The alternative plans also include maintenance to nine bridges in the area.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

