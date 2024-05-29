Michigan Sierra Club campaigning for stricter CAFOs regulations

The Sierra Club of Michigan is asking the Ann Arbor Environmental Commission for its help in fighting the problems of Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations, or CAFOs, in the state.

CAFOs are farms with a large number of livestock in a small amount of space. They are regulated under the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permitting program. But many environmental groups say the regulations don’t go far enough.

Michigan Sierra Club Political and Legislative Director Christy McGillivray says the waste needs to be treated at the source location.

“It is unthinkable at this point to suggest that cities should directly discharge untreated human waste into our lakes, rivers, and streams, right? But, functionally, it's what CAFO’s do. The solution is for CAFO’s to install on-site wastewater treatment in order to deal with the volume of waste they produce.”

The Sierra Club of Michigan is asking the state Legislature to make changes, including a moratorium on CAFOs, and is asking Ann Arbor its support.

