Suicides in Washtenaw County down among young people, up among seniors

A new report by the Washtenaw County Health Department shows a decrease in the local suicide rate in recent years, but it’s too early to determine if it’s a trend.

While the number of suicides appears to have decreased, the rate of attempts has gone up. Attempts are down for people under 25, but they are up for older residents, particularly seniors.

WCHD epidemiologist Kaitlin Schwarz says it’s difficult to say conclusively why suicide attempts for older people is on the rise.

“We’ve really shared this report to create some awareness and provide this data to mental health providers, researchers, organizations that are working in the area of mental health in our community, so we can bring some of these trends down, especially among older adults.”

Mental health was identified as a top issue in Washtenaw County’s latest health assessment. Working groups are currently developing goals and action plans to improve local mental health.

