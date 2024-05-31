City of Ann Arbor beginning one-year pilot project with new portable restrooms

After years of requests from residents, free portable public restrooms are being installed in Ann Arbor.

City officials say the new restrooms should be installed by the end of the day. They feature designs that celebrate the city’s bicentennial and are part of a one-year pilot project to test their feasibility.

City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. says that gives them time to track their usage and determine proper locations.

“We’ll be seeing how it goes over the next year, and it’s a partnership between the City of Ann Arbor, the University of Michigan, and the Downtown Development Authority.”

These aren’t your traditional Port-A-Potties. They feature running water, flush toilets and baby changing stations.

Their locations include in the 100 block of East Washington, the Robert Delonis Center, the Ann Arbor’s Farmers Market, Liberty Plaza, and West Riverside and Veterans Memorial Parks.

Access is through scanning a QR code or mobile app, but access cards are available at City Hall and the Delonis Center.

