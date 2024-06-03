TheRide to offer free weekend bus fare to Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti library card holders this summer

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, or TheRide, is offering free weekend bus rides to library card holders.

TheRide is collaborating with the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti District Library to promote public transit use and library services.

Jeff Pfeifer is the public affairs manager with TheRide. He says the program starts June 15th and runs through August.

“So, all that riders would have to do is show their valid library card, and they are permitted to ride the bus for free on those weekend dates, Saturday and Sunday.”

He says the collaboration makes using public transit more accessible to residents and informs folks about the services available at public libraries.

“I think we’re always encouraging folks to take public transit and connecting them to other institutions within their communities such as libraries. I think both district libraries offer tremendous programs.”

Library cards are free to area residents. The program is in partnership with the library's Summer Games, an interactive series of puzzles and events throughout town.

