Ypsilanti City Council member McLean to present amendments to proposed city budget

Ypsilanti 2nd Ward Councilman Patrick McLean says he’ll introduce a budget stabilization package at tonight’s City Council meeting to help prevent future shortfalls.

McLean says the series of amendments are meant to provide stability to the city budget and to narrow the gap between revenues and expenditures.

The city is going to dip into its fund balance to make up a shortfall of about $3.6 million. McLean says that’s not sustainable in the long run.

“We’ve got enough money right now for this year and probably for next year to absorb a budget that has more spending than revenue. But three years from now, four years from now, we’re going to run out.”

McLean is proposing the establishment of a “Rainy Day” fund to set aside $2 million, restrictions in spending on contracted services, office supplies and other expenditures and increasing projections for some revenue categories to better reflect anticipated receipts.

Tonight’s meeting begins at 6 PM at City Hall

