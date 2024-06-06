Packard Row development delayed, aims for a spring 2025 opening

The three-story, 72-unit apartment complex at 2111 Packard Street in Ann Arbor is now set to open in the spring of 2025.

Ryan Tobias is the managing partner with Jackson Dearborn Partners, the company overseeing the development. He says the Packard Row apartments were originally slated to begin leasing in the fall of 2024, but after delays obtaining permits and some issues with the site, developers rescheduled opening to the spring of 2025.

“We had a little bit of a late start in permitting and inspections and sitework. And just coordinating with the City of Ann Arbor, we had a little bit of a surprise. We found an old water main under the property that has been dormant and not been in use for a long time, but it wasn’t even on the city map.”

It’s been over three years since the Ann Arbor City Council approved the development.

Tobias says the complex will cater towards University of Michigan students, interested in living in a walkable area, just over a mile from campus. One of the commercial spaces on the ground floor has been leased. Tobias says the company is seeking another commercial tenant for the other space.

“It’s a little different for the corridor, but we really think it’s going to be an attractive addition and hopefully a nice legacy for that Packard corridor, which is already great. It has some great businesses, a great community and neighborhood beyond that, and we’re just looking to continue to build upon that.”

Tobias says the complex has yet to issue any leases and will not begin pre-leasing until they have cemented an opening date. On the current timeline, Tobias says pre-leases should begin in the fall of 2024.

