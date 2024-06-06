Washtenaw County leaders raise Pride flag, look to expand LGBTQ+ support services

Washtenaw County leaders gathered this morning to raise the LGBTQ Pride flag in honor of pride month. This is the fourth year Washtenaw County has marked the beginning of Pride Month with a flag-raising ceremony.

County commissioner Katie Scott represents Washtenaw County’s ninth district. She says raising the flag over an official government building is an important signal of support to the local LGBTQ community.

“There are kids, there are adults, anybody who also feels afraid to come out, they feel scared, and this flag over the county building symbolizes that some institutions, places like Washtenaw County, are safe, and that we value togetherness.”

In addition to the celebratory events throughout June, Scott says the commission is working to increase support services for LGBTQ people, aiming to reach folks in rural areas of the county.

“As we’re moving forward at the county, we’re also thinking about how we can expand services for LGBTQ people across the entire county and where we can get those support systems put in place countywide.”

For example, Scott says the commission is looking into removing unnecessary gender markers in public spaces.

