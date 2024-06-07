New collaboration aims to make Washtenaw County more attractive to disabled tourists

Destination Ann Arbor is teaming up with the travel website "Wheel the World" to help make Washtenaw County more of a destination for people with disabilities.

The Wheel the World website offers a comprehensive guide for travelers with disabilities. It provides information on the accessibility of various hotels and tourist locations.

Destination Ann Arbor CEO Sarah Miller says the website works with the local hospitality sector to help make businesses and attractions more disabled friendly.

“Participating businesses will receive detailed assessments from Wheel the World on mobility, visual, and sensory accessibility, Additionally, businesses will benefit from online training via Wheel the World Academy and promotional opportunities on wheeltheworld.com.”

The collaboration is fully funded by Destination Ann Arbor and a Pure Michigan grant for up to 70 local businesses to participate.

