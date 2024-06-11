Congressman Dan Kildee rallies educators and scientists at National PFAS Conference in Ann Arbor

The National PFAS Conference kicked off on Monday in Ann Arbor. The conference held every other year meets to work on solutions to eliminate the so-called “forever chemicals.”

The meeting brings together educators, scientists, and government officials from around the country to talk about the dangers of PFAS. Panelists discuss what more can be done to mitigate contaminated sites and to build greater responsibility from those who are responsible.

Michigan 8th District Congressman Dan Kildee says it’s a major battle get everyone on board.

“It’s to make sure that we all take responsibility for creating an environment that does not have these scary, frightening, healthcare timebombs built into our environment that could off at any moment in a person’s life.”

Kildee says there is also a major economic impact on communities since they can’t use the contaminated land for any new development until it gets cleaned up.

The conference runs through Wednesday at the Michigan League.

