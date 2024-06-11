© 2024 WEMU
Congressman Dan Kildee rallies educators and scientists at National PFAS Conference in Ann Arbor

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published June 11, 2024 at 6:03 AM EDT
The National PFAS Conference in Ann Arbor.
1 of 5  — thumbnail_IMG_20240610_090400265_HDR.jpg
The National PFAS Conference in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
One of many posters on display at the National PFAS Conference in Ann Arbor.
2 of 5  — thumbnail_IMG_20240610_092128466_HDR.jpg
One of many posters on display at the National PFAS Conference in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
One of many posters on display at the National PFAS Conference in Ann Arbor.
3 of 5  — thumbnail_IMG_20240610_092123714.jpg
One of many posters on display at the National PFAS Conference in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Congressman Dan Kildee speaks at the 2024 National PFAS Conference in Ann Arbor.
4 of 5  — thumbnail_IMG_20240610_090305993_HDR.jpg
Congressman Dan Kildee speaks at the 2024 National PFAS Conference in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Congressman Dan Kildee tells the crowd at the National PFAS Conference to "keep fighting" as he accepts the National PFAS Lifetime Achievement Award.
5 of 5  — thumbnail_IMG_20240610_090718071.jpg
Congressman Dan Kildee tells the crowd at the National PFAS Conference to "keep fighting" as he accepts the National PFAS Lifetime Achievement Award.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

The National PFAS Conference kicked off on Monday in Ann Arbor. The conference held every other year meets to work on solutions to eliminate the so-called “forever chemicals.”

The meeting brings together educators, scientists, and government officials from around the country to talk about the dangers of PFAS. Panelists discuss what more can be done to mitigate contaminated sites and to build greater responsibility from those who are responsible.

Michigan 8th District Congressman Dan Kildee says it’s a major battle get everyone on board.

“It’s to make sure that we all take responsibility for creating an environment that does not have these scary, frightening, healthcare timebombs built into our environment that could off at any moment in a person’s life.”

Kildee says there is also a major economic impact on communities since they can’t use the contaminated land for any new development until it gets cleaned up.

The conference runs through Wednesday at the Michigan League.

