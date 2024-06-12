MDOT and Ann Arbor City Council may collaborate on plan to purchase major city roadways

If Ann Arbor wants to take over four state-owned roads in the city, it could be an expensive undertaking. However, some on the city council say it might be worth it.

Ann Arbor is considering taking over of parts of Washtenaw, Huron, North Main and Jackson Roads from the Michigan Department of Transportation. It would allow the city to restructure the streets to make them more bike and pedestrian friendly.

Prior to any transfer, MDOT would pay the cost to bring the trunklines into a state of good repair, which is estimated to be $82 million. The final cost would need to be negotiated.

5th Ward Councilmember Erica Briggs says she wants to move forward.

“This is a very fair starting place. If anything, the state should be giving us more money because they will save in the long run. But I think that we deserve to see where negotiations take us because our roads should work for everybody in our community. And currently, they’re killing us.”



City Administrator Milton Dohoney Jr. says he’s worried the state won’t provide enough funding to make the roads’ needed repairs. But he says it’s worth the try.

