Ann Arbor Public Schools still awaiting results on report regarding budget shortfall

An independent report into the budget problems of the Ann Arbor School District won’t be released for another two weeks.

One of the biggest questions regarding the Ann Arbor Public Schools' $25 million budget shortfall that has yet to be answered is how did it happen? And why wasn’t it discovered sooner? An investigation by auditing firm Plante Moran is looking into that and other budget questions.

A report was expected to be presented to the school board on Wednesday, but Plante Moran officials weren’t available. It’s now scheduled as an Executive Session on June 26th, just ahead of the regular meeting when next fiscal year’s budget is expected to be approved.

Board President Torchio Feaster says they need to learn why the Fund Balance is down to one-point-five percent of revenue.

“That’s frankly unacceptable, and for us to be at that position means that something happened that needs to be fixed and corrected, so it can never happen in this district again.”



If the report is revealed in an executive session, it would be up to the Trustees if they want to make the results public. Feaster says his intention is to do just that.

