COVID-related charges brought down on VA Ann Arbor Health Care worker

An Ann Arbor woman has been arraigned for COVID-related fraud.

Yulonda Eckel was arraigned for fraudulently obtaining two Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, loans from the federal government totaling over $41,000.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says Eckel has been charged on several counts, including receiving money on false pretenses and using a computer to commit a crime.

Eckel, who works at the VA Ann Arbor Health Care System, allegedly applied for and received two PPP loans by claiming she was a sole proprietor. However, the Department’s investigation revealed that Eckel did not operate a business.

Nessel says, during the pandemic, Michigan saw millions of dollars fraudulently taken from programs aimed at keeping business afloat.

She says her department will continue to protect taxpayer dollars by investigating and prosecuting those who take advantage of government aid.

