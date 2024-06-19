New housing development near Ypsilanti's Centennial Plaza Building wins preliminary approval

The Ypsilanti City Council has narrowly given its preliminary approval to a multi-use project at the Centennial Plaza Building site on Pearl Street.

The current site is a six-story mixed use building including the Ypsilanti Alehouse and office space. The plan is to build an additional six-story building in the parking lot, just north of Centennial.

Developer J29:7’s CEO Derric Scott says they want the project to maintain the neighborhood’s historic character.

“I just want to reiterate our commitment to the city and both the preservation of the existing Centennial Plaza Building and the tenants that are there, as well as producing some affordable workforce housing here for the city.”

It would include 60 units consisting of 20 studio and 40 one-bedroom apartments along with additional retail space.

Some local residents questioned why there are numerous exemptions being allowed. Mayor Nicole Brown says she wants to see many of them addressed before granting final approval.

