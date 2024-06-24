Ann Arbor Public Schools relaunches free summer meal program today

The Ann Arbor Public Schools' Meet Up and Eat Up food program, which provides free breakfast and lunch for kids at seven locations is back.

The program begins today at Carpenter Elementary and expands to other locations beginning next week.

District spokesman Andrew Cluley says they know that summer break can be difficult for families who rely on free and reduced meals during the school year, so the program ensures students can receive healthy meals.

“We’re able to have Meet Up and Eat Up sites across the district that will have breakfast and lunch, and they are free meals to children 18 years of age and under and also 26 and under who are enrolled in the special programs.”

Those special programs are those for the mentally or physically disabled.

All students are welcome. Adult personnel will be on hand at the locations, so parents don’t have to be there.

