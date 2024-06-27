Dexter city manager gets new contract with substantial raise

The Dexter City Council has given City Manager Justin Breyer a new three-year contract, including a big jump in salary.

Breyer has been with the City of Dexter for over a decade and has been City Manager for three years. His salary will be increased to $115,000 from his current $95,000.

While that’s an increase of about 18%, it also puts him on par with similar City Manager salaries in Michigan.

Mayor Shawn Keough says Dexter has a city manager form of government for a reason.

“We did that so we could hire knowledgeable people to help us make good decisions for our businesses and the town. Without somebody that has the education and the experience, it’s very difficult for us to do that, for this body, to do that successfully.”

Breyer’s new contract passed on a 5-2 vote with councilmembers Jamie Griffin and Zack Michels in opposition. They questioned the large jump in compensation and had some concerns with Breyer’s performance.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org