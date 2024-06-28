Ann Arbor Board of Education to decide on Jazz Parks' official contract as district superintendent

The Ann Arbor School Board is expected to vote tonight on the contract that takes the word “interim” off the title of Superintendent Jazz Parks, but not before a proposal to approve the contract late Wednesday into Thursday went off the rails.

During an executive session Wednesday, Ann Arbor School Board members were presented the four-year contract that had been negotiated with Parks to officially take over the School Superintendent’s position.

The plan was to vote on it that night. Her interim contract expires on Sunday. But several trustees objected voting on a deal they had just seen.

Here’s Board member Ernesto Querijero:

“To make a decision four days before the due date when we’ve had plenty of time to be able to get this in our hands much earlier, it’s just not something I can support.”



A motion to approve the contract early Thursday failed on a 4-3 vote prompting tonight’s special meeting. The contact would set Parks’ base salary at $265,000 with 3% pay increases each year.

Tonight’s executive session begins at 6 PM with the special meeting to vote on the contract at 7 PM.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org