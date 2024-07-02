Expanding downtown business main focus of Saline mayor's State of the City address

Saline Mayor Brian Marl delivered his State of the City address on Monday.

Marl says he’s focusing making downtown Saline more of a destination for people to visit. He says part of that will be looking for ways to improve economic development, business attraction and retention.

“Because we have far too many business vacancies in our community, specifically in the core of our community in that geographic region that is generally referred to as our downtown.”



Marl says they need to continue outreach with existing business owners and budding entrepreneurs and to encourage those in the region who are looking to start a business to come to Saline.

He also says they need to add some tools to their tool belt to incentivize business growth and to make the downtown area more pedestrian-friendly, so when people come to Saline, they are encouraged to spend more time in the downtown.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org