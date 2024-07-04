Class sizes at Ann Arbor schools will stay at current levels, regardless of teachers being released

Despite the layoff of over 50 teachers, the Ann Arbor School District says class size will not be increasing this fall at Title I schools.

During an Equity and Inclusion committee meeting on Wednesday, district officials said there was a total of 11 FTE reductions in the Title I schools.

Title I is a federal program which distributes additional funding schools for having a higher number of free or reduced lunch students.

Superintendent Jazz Parks says keeping class size down and, in some cases, being lowered is being made through changes in staff allocations.

“And so, that is also another indicator that we are using to measure—are we on target with what our goal was to making sure that we prioritize minimizing the impact as much as a possible at the classroom level.”



That had been some concern in the community and the School Board that teacher layoffs and other staff reductions would hit the Title I schools the hardest, but Parks and her staff says they did all they could to avoid that from happening.

